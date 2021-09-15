The Mesmerizing Annex Gallery

The array of colors and attention to detail are truly mind blowing, as the deep blues and greens featured in this painting are eye-catching.

The Annex Gallery on the second floor of the UW Oshkosh Arts and Communication Center is worth a visit. The gallery has a calming, contemporary feel, with a variety of art pieces to view.

The gallery also showcases some wonderful new additions to UWO’s permanent collection. You will find paintings, photographs and fascinating prints by some talented artists.

Art, for many people, is a whirlwind of different emotions. One of the best indicators of an amazing piece of art is the ability to passionately connect with the audience.

Many people enjoy pieces of art that convey the emotions and feelings of the artist. Some also believe pieces of art convey positive emotions for people and that art can be therapeutic.

UWO Senior Sebastian Vang said his favorite painting in the gallery is “Beach Scene #1” by Leif Larson.

Vang said he enjoys the various color schemes and bright colors.

He said he was especially fond of the abstract nature of the painting and the tropical undertones it represents.

It can be assumed that the shapes and structures of the characters in this painting were strategically planned. But this painting is packed with different events and processes happening in every section of the canvas.

The Annex Gallery features abstract paintings that will leave you mesmerized, but it also features straight forward concepts.

Another painting to check out at the gallery is “Untitled” by Jeannine Hart.

Similar to “Beach Scene #1,” this painting features an array of colors and complex ideologies.

The gallery is open 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7-9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.