UWO partners with Lakeshore Technical College

UW Oshkosh and Lakeshore Technical College have signed a transfer agreement that provides a seamless pathway for LTC graduates to continue their education at UWO to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“The agreement provides LTC students the assurance that their associate degree credits in the mechanical design and engineering technology program will transfer and that they can complete their UWO bachelor’s degree with 64 credits,” LTC Vice President of Outreach Julie Mirecki said.

LTC students will still apply for admission to UWO and must meet the same requirements for general admission to UWO.

“The agreement only applies to the bachelor of science degree with a major in mechanical engineering technology,” Mirecki said. “The specific courses an LTC student needs to take to complete the bachelor’s are outlined in the agreement.”

Mirecki said this is a great opportunity for engineering students who live in the Lakeshore area and want to complete their first two years of college coursework closer to home and at an affordable per-credit cost.

“LTC students will be able to save nearly $6,000 in tuition and fees by completing their LTC associate degree first and then taking advantage of this transfer agreement,” Mirecki said. “UWO benefits by attracting a new group of qualified students to its bachelor’s program.”

Mirecki said this is a great example of a partnership between a four-year university and a two-year technical college.

“Higher education is expensive and student debt is a national concern,” Mirecki said. “By making college degrees more affordable for more students, it not only benefits students, but the employers who will hire them.”