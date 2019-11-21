Wrestling pinned by UW-Eau Claire
Sophomore Kobe Allen grapples with a opposing wrestler during the Dan Gable Open on Nov. 9. UWO lost to UW-Eau Claire on Saturday 25-9, making them 0-2 in WIAC competition.
Allison Russotto
Dakota Zanin, reporterNovember 21, 2019
Sports
