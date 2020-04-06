Winnebago County sees first death associated with COVID-19

The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed today the county’s first death associated with COVID-19. The individual was a hospitalized male in his 60s with underlying medical conditions.

“We are saddened to report the county’s first COVID-19 related death. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual who has passed,” said Doug Gieryn, director/health officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “This tragic loss is a reminder of how important the Safer at Home order is in the protection of our most vulnerable residents.”

The Winnebago County Health Department continues to work closely with local partners and healthcare systems to fight the transmission of the virus. The Safer at Home order issued by Gov. Evers is a critical piece in protecting our community, friends, family and neighbors, Gieryn said.

“We must all stay home, maintain distance from others, end unnecessary shopping trips and avoid gatherings,” says Gieryn. “We currently aren’t doing enough. The actions we take now can significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

For questions or concerns, contact the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 920-232-3026. Additional information is available at winnebagopublichealth.org.