This week’s episode of “Week in Review” takes a look at reopening the economy, how students are adapting to at-home learning, the Algoma Boulevard Riots of 1970, and more.

“Week in Review” is a production of 90.3 WRST-FM Oshkosh. The show is hosted by Joe Schulz, with additional reporting this week by Andrew Hansen, Jonny Samp and Nick Fiorvanti.