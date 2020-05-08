UW Oshkosh Sustainability Institute partnership helps businesses recycle

UW Oshkosh’s sustainability institute aims to generate new ideas and advance knowledge by engaging faculty, staff and students in scholarly and creative activities exploring applications of sustainability.

UWO Sustainability Coordinator Brad Spanbauer says the Sustainability Institute’s goal is to engage stakeholders from Wisconsin and beyond to build healthy communities, inclusive economies and ecologically sound environments through inquiry, education and action.

Spanbauer says students should use reusable materials to reduce single use plastic usage. By carrying around reusable shopping bags, straws and water bottles you’re also more likely to consume healthier foods and water.

“At UW Oshkosh we define sustainability as something that is ecologically sound, economically viable and socially just,” he said. “So, we want to think about the social aspect, the economic aspect and the environmental aspect.”

UWO is part of a three-county partnership between Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago County. All of UWO’s recyclables go to the Outagamie County recycling facility, where the landfill is also located.

It used to be in Winnebago county, but that landfill filled up. Once it is at that facility, plastics and papers from campus are separated and organized mechanically and rarely by people.

Those materials are then sold to private companies. A lot of paper companies buy recycled paper to turn into facial tissues and paper towels.