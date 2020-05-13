Oshkosh Police investigate phone scam

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a phone scam in the city of Oshkosh and warning residents to be cautious.

A citizen alerted OPD that they received a phone call from a male stating that he was an officer with the Oshkosh Police Department. This male told the citizen that they had a court order to appear in court and that they didn’t show up. They were advised that they needed to call (920) 350-3795.

When this male called, the caller ID said it was the Oshkosh Police Department calling (from the non-emergency number of 920-236-5700).

Officers from the Oshkosh Police Department may call citizens in regards to investigations, but they would not call about missing court or having a court order to appear in court.

If anyone receives a phone call like this or has additional information, please contact Detective Vang at (920) 236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.