African American studies program hosts Black History Month events

UW Oshkosh is hosting events throughout February in honor of Black History Month.

“Most schools still teach a history curriculum which focuses on traditional events and the achievements of white figures. Black History Month gives everyone the opportunity to share, celebrate and understand the impact of black heritage and culture,” Director of African American Studies Dr. Alphonso Simpson said.

Monday nights will feature movies starring African American actors in addition to a guest speaker to discuss the importance of each film. These movies will be shown at 6:30 p.m. in Sage Hall 1210.

On Tuesdays, the Divine Voices of the Valley Gospel Choir will be hosting open rehearsals aimed at students that want to “explore and enhance their spirituality through gospel music and praise singing” as stated on their Presence.io page. The rehearsals will be held at River Valley Church at 6:30 p.m.

Every Wednesday the university is hosting virtual forums and panels featuring

prominent members of the African American community who will discuss topics ranging from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to the “Racial Battle Fatigue.”

90.3 WRST-FM, the radio station on the UWO campus, will be airing interviews with members of the university’s African American community every Thursday at 5 p.m. The broadcast will also be available on-the-go via all major podcasting platforms.

Events ranging from virtual trivia night to a soul food demonstration will be hosted Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month.

Lastly, the Breakthrough Covenant Church will be holding church services dedicated to Black History Month every Sunday at 10 a.m. Transportation to the event will be offered via RSVP through Ride to Church by emailing *protected email* throughout the month.

Other events will be scattered throughout Black History Month on various days of the week. More information on the AASP-sponsored events can be found on their UWO website at https://uwosh.edu/africanamericanstudies/bhm/.