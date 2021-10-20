The Paine, one of Oshkosh’s beloved attractions

Are you looking for a historic and popular attraction in Oshkosh to check out?

The Paine Art Center and Gardens is one of Oshkosh’s most widely visited destinations and was a featured venue on the popular TV show “The Bachelor,” in 2017 for the rose ceremony.

The Paine, open year-round to visitors at 1410 Algoma Blvd., is known for its historic European-style estate and magnificent botanical gardens.

This attraction also has a beautiful art collection and changing exhibitions throughout all the seasons.

One of Paine’s most beloved seasonal attractions is the Nutcracker in the Castle, which opens Nov. 19. Nutcracker in the Castle is the Paine’s holiday exhibit where the whole mansion is transformed and decorated in the theme of the Nutcracker ballet.

Visitors can take self-guided tours or guided tours. The guided tours feature live performers and reservations must be made in advance.

Senior Meghan Retzlaff said she really enjoys going to the Paine Art Center and Gardens for the beautiful floral displays and colors.

“I went there for Mother’s Day with my mom and I loved all the gorgeous art sculptures and the historic buildings it had.”

According to their website, Nathan and Jessie Paine built the estate with an ultimate goal to design an estate that had exceptional architecture, furnishings, art and beauty.

The Paines wanted to showcase their estate, so they later opened it to the public for cultural and educational purposes.

Construction of the Paine began in 1927, and the outside was completed by 1930. Nathan and Jessie finalized their legal plans to establish the museum in 1946.

Nathan died in 1947, a year before the estate was opened to the public.

Neither Nathan nor Jessie ever lived in the house and had no children, but they wanted to share their hospitality with the public. The Paines wanted every person to feel welcomed at the mansion and treated as a special guest throughout their visit.

The Paine is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. The cost of admission is $9 for adults, $5 for youth ages 5-17 and free for children under the age of 4.

Admission includes viewing the mansion and the gardens. The Paine requires that all visitors wear face masks when touring inside the mansion, but masks are not necessary for the outdoors.

“The inside space of the Paine mansion and other facilities are continuously and routinely cleaned and sanitized to make sure everyone feels safe and welcomed,” said Aaron Scherer, executive director of the Paine Art Center and Gardens. “We are like a haven where you get to escape to an entirely new place with beautiful gardens and go inside and see the glorious mansion.”