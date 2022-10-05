Club Spotlight: UWO Hip Hop Dance Team
While UW Oshkosh has a traditional dance team on campus, there is an opportunity for those looking for a more
upbeat dance team. The UWO Hip Hop Dance Team performs around campus at halftime shows, competitions, and
other events around campus. Megan Marcks, a senior at UWO and captain of the team, said the team provides
opportunities for people to grow and learn in hip hop dance. “The team is committed to strive for the best, learn new
skills, and appreciate the many styles of hip hop,” Marcks said. On campus, the team has performances at the
sporting events. “We perform at men/women’s UWO basketball games during halftime,” Marcks said. “The UWO
Hip Hop Dance Team supports the university by entertaining the crowd at various performances and is involved in
many events around campus and within the community.”
Along with performing, the team competes throughout the area at local high schools. “We are doing four
competitions this season,” Marcks said. “We go to local high schools and compete against other collegiate teams.”
Competing is not only for the dancers to show off their skills, but also to draw an early interest into the team Marcks
said.“Competitions are also a great way to highlight our team for high school students to think about joining in the
future,” Marcks said. “Trophies are also awarded to top performances.”
Marcks favorite part of being on the team is the atmosphere and the people she gets to meet throughout. “We do lots
of team bonding and team pictures which is really fun,” Marcks said. As a captain, Marcks also has the chance to
work on choreography for the team. “As a captain I really enjoy creating the music soundtrack and coming up with
the choreography for the team to teach the team,” Marcks said. “I really enjoy being a part of this team.”
For those looking to join the hip hop dance team, all are welcome to try out according to Marcks. “All students are
welcome to tryout for this team,” Marcks said. “No dance experience is needed.” For tryouts, students will be asked
to perform short routines. “For tryouts each individual learns a short routine and some tricks, and then on the last
day of tryouts they perform their skills in front of the captains,” Marcks said. Fall tryouts are done for this semester,
but next semester, students interest in joining will be able to try out for the team.