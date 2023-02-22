UWO Gymnastics prepares for WIAC conference

UW Oshkosh gymnastics swept all events last Thursday against Winona State University, earning the Titans a win.

The win was the highest scoring meet so far for the gymnasts with the Titans scoring 190.775 to Winona’s 183.950. The meet was also the team’s fourth win in dual meets, making them four for five.

Adana Amor competed in the parallel-bars event, earning a 9.475 and taking second below Emily Buffington, who scored 9.650.

Amor said that this meet was not about beating the opponents, but demonstrating that they can improve themselves.

“The last meet against Hamline wasn’t the best meet,” she said. “We had a lot of falls and were not used to that. We really just have to focus on ourselves and improve each meet, not just worrying about scores from other schools but staying in our bubble.”

Before the meet, Amor said that coach Lauren Karnitz led the team through mental drills that strengthened their resolve and helped them get the win.

“Before Winona our coach led us through a mental exercise about storms,” she said. “She made us think about what it meant to us and we decided it was fierceness. We brought that with us to the meet.”

Looking forward, UWO faces off against UW-Eau Claire and Amor feels ready for this future competition.

“Eau-Claire isn’t an extreme competition, so we will be focusing on competing against ourselves and making ourselves the best. It’s senior night so it’s going to be emotional, but we just want to have fun.”

Two weeks after the Titans take on the Blue-Golds, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships will begin. Amor said that other teams have made advances since they last won, but their win has to be achieved internally.

“I think it’s going to be very interesting because a lot of schools have improved a lot since last season,” she said. “We can’t control what’s going on outside of our team, but we can control how we perceive our skills and go out and do what we know how to do.”

On Friday Feb. 24 UWO will face UWEC at home for senior night at 5 p.m.