Golf coach gives $3.5 million for campus mini golf course

Courtesy of UWO athletics — Head women’s golf coach Jeremiah Hoffmann plans to give the UW Oshkosh athletics department $3.5 million for the construction of a mini golf course.

NOTE: This story was an April Fool’s joke from the UW Oshkosh Athletics Department

Head women’s golf coach Jeremiah Hoffmann is giving the UW Oshkosh athletics department $3.5 million for the construction of a mini golf course on the roof of the Kolf Sports Center.

The Jeremiah Hoffmann Memorial Mini Golf Course will have 18 holes and obstacles named after different coaches at UWO such as head basketball coach Matt Lewis and baseball coach Kevin Tomasiewicz. On the final hole, golfers will have to sink the ball past a Clash the Titan lightning bolt and those who record a hole in one will win a free bowl of Darryl Sims Cheeseburger Soup courtesy of the Wagner Market.

“I’ve always wanted a golf course named after me,” said Hoffmann at a press conference Saturday morning. “What a great way to instill a love of golf in our community and give students closer access to a lifelong sport.”

Hoffmann plans to leave the UWO women’s golf team at the end of the season to become the Director of the Masters of Sports and Recreation Management Program at Wisconsin Lutheran College.

In his two seasons at the helm of the women’s golf program, Hoffmann led the team to a fifth-place finish at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships in 2021 before guiding the Titans to a last-place finish in 2022.

“We are eternally grateful for Jeremiah’s two years of service to the Titan athletic department and Titan nation will miss the positivity he brought on a daily basis,” UWO Athletic Director Darryl Sims said. “His generous gift will give all students the opportunity to relax on the links after a full day of classes and win a bowl of my famous soup.”

The mini golf course is scheduled to begin construction after the 2022-23 academic year and the UWO athletic department plans to open the course to the public September 31, 2023.

The UWO women’s golf spring season starts April 21 with the UW-Whitewater Spring Invite.