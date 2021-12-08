“The road to success is never a straight line” was the best advice I was given. For a while, I compared myself to others who graduated and had a career going.

A lot of my graduating high school class went to college right after graduating from high school. I worked for a few years before I went back to school, and it took me almost six years to get my bachelor’s degree. Through this journey, I realized that everyone’s path is different and it doesn’t matter how long it takes you to reach your goals. What matters is that you did it.

I’ll always be grateful for my experience at UW Oshkosh. I couldn’t have asked for a better school to graduate from. The diversity, inclusivity, classes, professors, students and resources on campus met all my expectations. Of course, I can’t forget The Advance-Titan. Thanks to the A-T for giving me the chance to photograph events on campus. I’ve never been much of a writer, so thank you for letting me tell stories through my photographs. One time, adviser Barb Benish reached out to me to photograph a story about senior living and COVID-19, where my photo won third place in the WNA Foundation Collegiate Better Newspaper Contest. I never expected to win so that was special to me. I’m forever thankful to Barb and the rest of the crew for believing and trusting in me.

Speaking of photography, I’d like to thank Dr. Gleason for sparking my interest in studio photography. I really enjoyed my last semester due to his Special Topics in Visual Media class. Even though Dr. Gleason is a tough grader, I am a better photographer because of it. In addition, I wouldn’t be graduating if it weren’t for him. Thanks for being the best adviser and making sure that I am graduating on time.

I’ve had a lot of setbacks in the last several years, but let me tell you, graduation ain’t one. No matter where you are in life, don’t compare yourself to others. Know that you’re doing your best and don’t ever stop reaching for your goals!