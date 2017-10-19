You are here
Titan Nights brings Fall to students

by Advance-Titan - 00
Elizabeth Pletzer | The Advance-Titan
UWO Freshman Nursing major, Samjhana Budhathoki and her friend pose for a caricature artist. Students were able to take home the cartoon renderings of themselves.
Elizabeth Pletzer | The Advance-Titan
Gaoyoua Hang gets tangled up in toilet paper as part of a contest. The main point of the contest was to see who could wrap their partner the fastest using the whole toilet paper roll.
Elizabeth Pletzer | The Advance-Titan
Elizabeth Pletzer | The Advance-Titan
Alexandra De Los Santos, UWO freshman searches for supplies to create a seasonal fall wreath for her dorm room.
