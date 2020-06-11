United Faculty and Staff oppose finalist, process for new UW System president

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen presents the State of the University Address on Feb. 28, 2020. He is a finalist to replace retiring UW System President Ray Cross.

The United Faculty and Staff of Oshkosh announced today that it opposes an alleged closed-door, exclusionary search process for a new UW System president and a finalist chosen by the Board of Regents.

After the Board of Regents Presidential Search Committee announced on June 2 that current University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen would be a finalist for the position, UFSO announced its opposition due to the process by which Johnsen was chosen and his accomplishments working as the UA System president.

Current UW System President Ray Cross announced his retirement on Oct. 25, 2019 after 42 years dedicated to higher education. He has been system president since January 2014.

According to University of Alaska’s website, Johnsen was appointed the 14th president in 2015 and oversees three universities and 13 community campuses.

Johnsen received his bachelor’s degree in politics from the University of California Santa Cruz, master’s degree in political science from the University of Chicago and his doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Additionally, Johnsen “is a commissioner on the Western Interstate Commission of Higher Education, … is the past chair of the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education and vice chair of the Alaska Student Loan Corporation,” according to the UA website.

The UFSO Executive Board stated that “the legitimacy of the search process has been marred from the outset by the Board of Regents’ unprecedented exclusion of any faculty, staff or non-Regent students from the search committee.”

Additionally, the email stated that the group believes the Board of Regents is “clearly following a predetermined agenda” and that Johnsen holds a “dubious record as an administrator” that should disqualify him from the candidacy.

The email listed several reasons why UFSO believes Johnsen should not hold the future position of UW System president:

“In 2016, he oversaw a hasty consolidation of the UA System’s teacher education programs that is regarded to have led fairly directly to the [University of Alaska Anchorage] School of Education losing its accreditation.”

“In September of 2019, Johnsen and the UA System received a warning letter … expressing concern that ‘that the University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Southeast have failed to meet … critical Standards for Accreditation.’”

The University of Alaska System announced on June 5, 2020, the Friday before Johnsen’s interview for UW System President, that they were eliminating multiple bachelor’s and master’s programs among multiple campuses. This included cutting around 40 programs and the reduction and merging of several others.

UFSO compared Johnsen’s actions as UA System president with Cross’ “opportunistic” accomplishments during his time as UW System president.

Oshkosh Student Association President Ian McDonald had a conversation with Johnsen regarding what he would do if he became System President and addressed questions and concerns from UWO students.

During the conversation, Johnsen emphasized active communication between students and the System, and said that he will not make any major decisions until he has gone out and assessed situations from being at UW campuses and taking student input.

In response to Cross’ Blueprint to condense and/or specialize campuses after budget blows due to COVID-19, Johnsen said that he will take it into consideration.

“I am my own person and will make my own decisions. The way I will do this is by getting out there on campuses, listening, learning and then making a decision,” Johnsen said.

The Board of Regents plans to meet at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, June 12 to discuss Johnsen for the position and consider a recommendation to the Board of Regents. The meeting will begin as an open session and then move to a closed discussion.