Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Crime corner

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
April 18, 2024

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested seven adult males during an undercover prostitution investigation on the south side of Oshkosh April 10.

In a press release, the Oshkosh Police Department (OPD) said it works diligently to investigate prostitution.

“For a variety of reasons, it can be very hard for human trafficking victims to get out of these situations,” the release said. “The Oshkosh Police Department strives to reduce the number of victims by doing proactive investigations and being vigilant in our efforts to combat human trafficking.”

OPD’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, detectives and patrol officers worked together to bring the suspects into custody.

The seven males, who were all between 35 and 57 years old, were from Neenah, Fond du Lac, Town of Vinland, Kaukauna, Florence, Oshkosh and De Pere. Six of the individuals were arrested for pandering, and one male was arrested for pandering, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Nolan Swenson / Advance-Titan Patrick McHugh stands next to the vat where part of the brewing of City Wide: Cold IPA takes place.
Craft Beer Week returns
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan
Clear out the shelter: Humane Society calls for adoption during renovations
Graphic by Josh Lehner
Universities of Wisconsin to increase tuition
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan Officers of the Oshkosh Police Department investigate a party on Amherst Avenue during the spring edition of Pub Crawl Saturday.
Pub Crawl sees uptick in crime
More than 800 athletes compete in Special Olympics spring game
Advance-Titan The Advance-Titan staff poses with their WNA awards. The A-T claimed 14 awards at the Better Newspaper Contest March 15.
A-T takes home 14 state-wide awards

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest