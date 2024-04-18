Crime corner

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested seven adult males during an undercover prostitution investigation on the south side of Oshkosh April 10.

In a press release, the Oshkosh Police Department (OPD) said it works diligently to investigate prostitution.

“For a variety of reasons, it can be very hard for human trafficking victims to get out of these situations,” the release said. “The Oshkosh Police Department strives to reduce the number of victims by doing proactive investigations and being vigilant in our efforts to combat human trafficking.”

OPD’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, detectives and patrol officers worked together to bring the suspects into custody.

The seven males, who were all between 35 and 57 years old, were from Neenah, Fond du Lac, Town of Vinland, Kaukauna, Florence, Oshkosh and De Pere. Six of the individuals were arrested for pandering, and one male was arrested for pandering, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.