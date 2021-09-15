Amelia Hust Chosen as Kwik Trip Volleyball Athlete of the Week

UW Oshkosh freshman and defensive specialist Amelia Hust was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kwik Trip Women’s Volleyball Defensive Athlete of the Week.

Hust recorded 98 digs, 15 assists, seven service aces and one kill during the volleyball teams’ four matches at the Pacific Coast Classic in Clairemont, California on Sept. 3-4, helping the team to a 2-2 record.

The women’s volleyball team followed up their performance by winning the following two games on Sept. 8 with a 3-2 victory over St. Norbert College and a 3-0 sweep against Lakeland University.

Hust then received all-tournament honors along with Riley Kindt and Carissa Sundholm, carrying the team to 3 straight match wins over Lake Forest College, Edgewood College and Wisconsin Lutheran College at the Politos Classic Sept. 10-11.

The Titans battled against Edgewood en route to a 3-2 comeback victory, and finished with a clean 3-0 sweep over Wisconsin Lutheran College and Lake Forest College.

During the comeback win, Kindt recorded 14 kills on 0.462 hitting while Kate Nottoli chipped in a career-high 10 terminations.

Sundholm dished out three service aces along with Hust, Abby Fregien and Becky Brezen each recording 2.

The Titans are hitting the road to open up their conference play against 19-ranked UW-Whitewater on Sept. 15, then go back into tournament play facing Minnesota schools Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Catherine University and Augsburg University at the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament on Sept. 17-18.