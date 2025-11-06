Softball renamed to honor Nienhaus

The formerly known as UW Oshkosh Softball Park was dedicated to Mary Beth Nienhaus Thursday, Oct. 30, and will now be known as the Mary Beth Nienhaus Softball Complex.

“Nienhaus is quite simply a force of nature,” Assistant Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Darryl Sims said. “For more than half a century, she has dedicated her life to teaching, coaching, mentoring and giving. Always giving to her community, to her students and to the countless people’s lives she has touched.”

Both Sims and Chancellor Manohar Singh spoke at the dedication ceremony.

Nienhaus is notably known for her work in the Fox Valley as a philanthropist, educator and coach after having a barrier-breaking collegiate athletic career at Marquette University.

In the 1960s, she became the first female student-athlete at Marquette, and her success in amateur golf competition got her a spot on the men’s golf team.

As a coach, Nienhaus and the Appleton West High School girls golf team were a powerhouse from 1981 until 1986, winning four WIAA state championships over that span, and was named the Ladies Professional Golf Association Coach of the Year in 1987.

Her connection to UWO comes from her cousin’s grandson, Levi Borchert, who was a member of the men’s basketball team from 2019 to 2023. She’d come to watch Borchert, and through that, met Sims and other faculty members, which led to meetings about project plans UWO athletics had.

“I’m here today because of Darryl,” Nienhaus said. “He must’ve gotten an A in persuasive speech.”

Surrounded by alumni and student athletes, Nienhaus expressed how honored and grateful she was to have the softball complex dedicated to her.

“I’ve always believed that athletics has the power to teach lessons that reach far beyond the field, through teamwork, perseverance, leadership and integrity,” she said. “Our softball team exemplifies those qualities. These remarkable young women represent what it means to be a Titan, resilient, driven and proud.”

Supporting women’s athletics has always been a passion for Nienhaus.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand how sports opens doors and builds confidence for young women, empowering them to reach their full potential to reach their goal in every area of life,” she said.

Nienhaus hopes the dedication will influence generations of student athletes to come to chase their dreams, to compete with passion and that their hard work and dedication matter.

With the support of UWO athletics, Nienhaus has begun a charity campaign, “Fields for the Future,” which is an effort to generate donations towards improving Tiedemann Field at Alumni Stadium and the Mary Beth Nienhaus Softball Complex.

For more information, the campaign can be found on both the baseball and softball pages on the UWO athletics website.