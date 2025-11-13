High school student hospitalized with serious injuries following accident near Oshkosh North

An Oshkosh North high school student was taken to the hospital with what police call “serious” injuries, after being hit by a tow truck while crossing West Murdock Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, an officer witnessed the incident just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 12 as a tow truck was turning eastbound on Murdock from Vinland while the pedestrian was crossing the street.

The identity or current condition of the child has not been confirmed, with police only saying that the victim was a high school student.

Oshkosh North Principal Michelle Last confirmed that the victim was an Oshkosh North student, and that family was immediately notified.

Last also said that student services staff and counselors are available for any student who needs to process the distressing news.

An ambulance was nearby at the time of the accident, and according to officials, transported the patient to a nearby hospital.

Detectives and OPD’s Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident. The intersection reopened at about 1 p.m.

No information has been released on the condition of the truck driver.

Police and school officials urge drivers to be attentive during school hours.

“Please slow down, eliminate distractions, obey posted school-zone speeds, and yield to crossing guards and pedestrians at crosswalks,” OPD said in a statement.

“We urge everyone in our community to exercise utmost caution when driving in or around school zones, especially when students are present,” Last said.

Anyone with information about the incident is highly encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the accident this morning,” OPD said.