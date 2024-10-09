Hit and run leaves 1 dead

The Oshkosh Police Department (OPD) arrested a 21-year-old male Oct. 5 after a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead at the corner of New York Avenue and Goss Court in Oshkosh.

At around 2:55 a.m., officers responded to a call of a pedestrian lying in the roadway that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. According to OPD, the vehicle that struck the victim left the scene before police arrived and may have traveled westbound over the Congress Avenue Bridge. First responders administered lifesaving measures to the pedestrian, but they were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Local 5 WFRV-TV, the victim was identified as 29-year-old Ethan Luaders of Oshkosh, who leaves behind a five-year-old daughter.

Just over 12 hours later, OPD detectives and the department’s Accident Investigation Team identified a suspect, and they were later placed in the Winnebago County Jail. OPD is asking those who live in the area of the incident to check their security cameras between the hours of 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. for any footage of the hit and run.

“A 21-year-old male from Oshkosh came into the police department to speak with officers, and he was later taken into custody for a hit and run causing death,” Officer Kate Mann said in an interview with Local 5 WFRV-TV. “Alcohol may be a factor. The driver of the vehicle did say that he had been consuming alcohol earlier that evening. Right now, he was arrested for hit and run causing death. Later on. there might be another charge added on.”

If anyone has any additional information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact OPD at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

Saturday’s hit and run death comes three days after a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Ninth Avenue and Graceland Drive Oct. 2.

At around 12:06 p.m., officers responded to a call of a collision between a motorcycle traveling westbound on Ninth Avenue and a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Graceland Drive.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for their injuries, but they were later pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation.