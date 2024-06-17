UWO men’s track and field earns second place at national meet

With 48 points over the three-day NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship, the UW Oshkosh men’s track and field team took home the national runners up trophy May 25.

During the national championship, which was held at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, South Caroline, the Titans collected a national title in the long jump when Joshua Rivers set the program, facility and meet records with a 7.95-meter mark (26′ 1″). They earned six more All-America medals in the decathlon, high jump, 4×100-meter relay, 1,500-meter run, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

The national runner up finish is the eighth top-four position in program history. UWO last finished in the top-two when it won the 2009 national championship with 46 points and took second place once before by scoring 45 points at the 1990 national meet.

UWO collected All-America laurels across all three days of the event. Rivers, who owns both the indoor and outdoor program long jump records and claimed his second All-America on the event, and Londyn Little took the top-two spots in the long jump May 23. Little jumped 7.70 meters (25′ 3 1/4″), a personal best to earn his four career outdoor All-America and first in the long jump.

In day two, Charlie Nolan finished the decathlon with 6,816 points, which earned him fifth place. Caleb Cornelius took second in the high jump at a personal best 2.14 meters (7′ 0 1/4″). They placed seventh and fourth at the 2023 championship respectively.

The 4×100-meter relay squad of Joey Kean, Rashaad Henderson, Little and Davian Willems kicked off the final day of competition by grabbing third in 40.30 seconds. Kean, Little and Henderson were all members of the 2023 squad that placed fourth. Steven Potter, who came into the meet with two All-Americas in the 1,500-meter run, ran to his third by placing seventh in 3:52.85. Willems, the program record holder in both the indoor and outdoor sprints, was named an outdoor All-American for the first time in his career when he took second in 10.49 seconds. Oshkosh’s final All-America nod came in the 200-meter dash. Little ran to his third All-America of the championship by finishing the event in 21.54 seconds.

UWO was also represented at the national championship by Gavin Fritsch in the discus throw, Dylan Gramley in the 100-meter dash, Henderson in the 200-meter dash, Henderson, Rivers, Matthew Eiden and Little in the 4×400-meter dash, Isaiah Isom in the shot put, Aden Sears in the decathlon, and Kyle Wisniewski in the high jump.