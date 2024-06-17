Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO men’s track and field earns second place at national meet

Submitted News
June 17, 2024
Courtesy+of+D3photography.com+--+The+Titans+claimed+seven+All-America+honors+including+an+individual+national+champion+to+claim+national+runners+up.%0A
Courtesy of D3photography.com — The Titans claimed seven All-America honors including an individual national champion to claim national runners up.

With 48 points over the three-day NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship, the UW Oshkosh men’s track and field team took home the national runners up trophy May 25.

During the national championship, which was held at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, South Caroline, the Titans collected a national title in the long jump when Joshua Rivers set the program, facility and meet records with a 7.95-meter mark (26′ 1″). They earned six more All-America medals in the decathlon, high jump, 4×100-meter relay, 1,500-meter run, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

The national runner up finish is the eighth top-four position in program history. UWO last finished in the top-two when it won the 2009 national championship with 46 points and took second place once before by scoring 45 points at the 1990 national meet.

UWO collected All-America laurels across all three days of the event. Rivers, who owns both the indoor and outdoor program long jump records and claimed his second All-America on the event, and Londyn Little took the top-two spots in the long jump May 23. Little jumped 7.70 meters (25′ 3 1/4″), a personal best to earn his four career outdoor All-America and first in the long jump.

In day two, Charlie Nolan finished the decathlon with 6,816 points, which earned him fifth place. Caleb Cornelius took second in the high jump at a personal best 2.14 meters (7′ 0 1/4″). They placed seventh and fourth at the 2023 championship respectively.

The 4×100-meter relay squad of Joey Kean, Rashaad Henderson, Little and Davian Willems kicked off the final day of competition by grabbing third in 40.30 seconds. Kean, Little and Henderson were all members of the 2023 squad that placed fourth. Steven Potter, who came into the meet with two All-Americas in the 1,500-meter run, ran to his third by placing seventh in 3:52.85. Willems, the program record holder in both the indoor and outdoor sprints, was named an outdoor All-American for the first time in his career when he took second in 10.49 seconds. Oshkosh’s final All-America nod came in the 200-meter dash. Little ran to his third All-America of the championship by finishing the event in 21.54 seconds.

UWO was also represented at the national championship by Gavin Fritsch in the discus throw, Dylan Gramley in the 100-meter dash, Henderson in the 200-meter dash, Henderson, Rivers, Matthew Eiden and Little in the 4×400-meter dash, Isaiah Isom in the shot put, Aden Sears in the decathlon, and Kyle Wisniewski in the high jump.

 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Online Extra
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO men’s track and field sprinter Davian Willems will head to Eugene, Oregon, to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team as part of the Olympic trials held June 22 at the University of Oregon.
Willems to run at U.S. Olympic Team Trials
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- With top-ten finishes from womens volleyball in the fall, mens indoor track & field in the winter and both softball and mens outdoor track & field in the spring, UW Oshkosh finished 31st in the 2023-24 NCAA Division III Learfield Directors Cup standings.
Courtesy of D3photography.com -- UWOs Cyna Madigan earned her second 800-meter run All-America medal with a sixth place time of 2:10.99.
UWO women's track and field scores 10 points at national meet
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh softball coaching staff was named the ATEC/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Region VIII Coaching Staff of the Year after leading the Titans to a fifth-place national finish in the NCAA Division III College World Series.
UWO softball coaching staff wins national award
Courtesy of Michael Sudhalter -- Sophie Wery drove hits a double in Oshkoshs second game of the College World Series.
UWO softball finished fifth at College World Series
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO won its third NCAA Super Regional in program history with 3-1 and 5-2 wins over Trine on Friday.
UWO softball advances to Division III World Series
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh volleyball player Izzy Coon joined the USA D-3 Volleyball team in its Brazil Tour 2024 over the summer.
Coon joins USA D-3 Volleyball team
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Abby Garceau went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double in the Titans win over Saint Benedict in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
UWO softball falls to Trine in first game of Super Regional
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan – Wisconsin Herd forward Glenn Robinson III speaks at media day before the 2023-24 NBA G League season at the Oshkosh Arena Nov. 7, 2023.
Robinson III looks to return to the NBA
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The Titans won their fourth regional title in program history on Saturday.
Titans Capture Regional Title At Home
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Brianna Bougie picked up the win in the Titans 1-0 victory over Illinois Wesleyan on Friday.
UWO defeats Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA tournament
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Abby Garceau went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double in the Titans win over Saint Benedict in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Titans take down Bennies in first game of NCAA tournament
More in Spotlight
Protesters call for a free Palestine
Courtesy of jpellgen / Flickr Gov. Tony Evers signed Act 2666 April 4, which adds Hmong and Asian American history to the Wisconsin K-12 curriculum.
Evers signs Act 266 into law
Wikimedia
OPD investigates two home invasions in past month
Photo: UWO Flickr — In an email sent out to UWO faculty and staff after the announcement of no confidence, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said the results are a reaction to the hard, but necessary decisions he has made as chancellor, and that UWO chose to face challenges head-on, responding to trends and forces disrupting higher education everywhere.
72% of faculty vote no confidence in chancellor's leadership
Photo Courtesy of Laura Johnson - Visit the Sugar Plum Fairy and check out her whimsical decorations.
Dive into the magical world of The Nutcracker
Advance-Titan File Photo - UWO students are temporarily unable to declare a theater major due to low enrollment, but this temporary suspension may become permanent if the program doesn’t find a way to market themselves and amp up enrollment.
Protect liberal arts curriculum

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest