Don’t Rush: Patience and Time Lead to Success

Dear Editor,

The article you recently posted, “Is College Worth It?,” makes a strong

argument for the value of a degree, but overlooks an important factor: the pressure that is

placed on recent high school graduates to attend college immediately after graduation.

College is a valuable investment, don’t get me wrong, but not every student is ready at the

age of 18 to choose a career path, understand what they aspire to do or understand

themselves and the world around them. In fact, many students actually benefit from taking

a gap year, gaining work experience or exploring trade programs before enrolling and

committing to a college.

As noted in the article, “6 Incredible Gap Year Statistics that Prove the Doubters Wrong,”

“60% of gap year students said that a year out helped them decide their major, realize their

future career direction and said that they took their academics more seriously after taking

a year out from education.”

Overall, we should promote a culture that values both education and personal growth. By

encouraging students to explore their options before committing to college, an increase in

intentional career choices, motivation and long-term success will occur for the

individuals.

I challenge you to consider this perspective and to address how society can better support

students in making better educated and knowledge-based decisions about their futures.

Shouldn’t we be advocating for pathways that align with students’ readiness and

aspirations than assuming college is the only logical next step?

Sincerely,

Maria Coenen