Letter to the Editor: Welcome to the death of reason

As a journalist, I thought I was sending a message to the public.

Over this election circuit, I traveled to Eau Claire, Waukesha, Madison, De Forest and Oshkosh to cover Kamala Harris’ and Donald Trump’s rallies.

I did this to give two different perspectives to my listeners and readers over who was the good candidate and who wasn’t. As a journalist, we’re meant to be unbiased, giving the facts as they are.

The facts were that VP Harris had economic plans to lift up the middle class, Trump had concepts of a plan, concepts of a plan that would cut taxes to wealthy elites and hurt the middle class.

Kamala supported the right to your bodily autonomy, Trump wants our free will.

There’s nothing too confusing about it; it’s as black and white as it can possibly be.

But with the outcome of the election, one central question has been stuck in my head: Is this the end of simple reason and fact? Has this country simply forgotten about everything that Trump has done during his presidency and his entire life? To the citizens that sit next to me, to the students who will soon say “yeah, just cry about it, liberal.” I just ask, why him?