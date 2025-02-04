Fond du Lac man dies after falling through ice on Lake Winnebago

A 67-year-old Tycheedah man died Saturday afternoon after a UTV he was riding in fell through the ice on Lake Winnebago.

The Fond du Lac County dispatch received a gall at 12:30 p.m. about someone who helped pull two people out of the water less than a mile north of Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac. One of the people pulled out of the lake was not breathing when paramedics arrived at the scene.

According to first responders, a 56-year-old Fond du Lac man drove out on the ice with 67-year-old Clay Creighton in a UTV, which fell through the ice and into open water. The two men were able to get out of the UTV, but remained in the water for around 20 minutes before bystanders helped them to shore.

After paramedics arrived, both men were taken to the hospital and live-saving measures were performed on Creighton, who was later produced dead. According to an investigation, both men were wearing seatbelts in the UTV, but did not have helmets or flotation devices.