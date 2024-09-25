UWO ties Dubuqe in 151 Derby

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team drew its second match of the season tying 0-0 with the University of Dubuque (Iowa) in the second annual 151 Derby at J.J. Keller field at Titan Stadium Sept. 21.

The Titans (1-5-2) were backed by a great performance from goalkeeper Mallory Kerhin as she did everything she could to keep the high-powered Spartans (3-1-3) attack out of the net. Dubuque was able to get off 14 shots, with four of them being on goal and saved by Kerhin in the second half. This was the first time so far this season the Spartans have been held goalless.

Out of the eight shots Oshkosh was able to put up on offense, freshman forward Laney Wiebel led the way for the Titans, gathering four shots and one on goal in her 45 minutes of play. Along with Wiebel, senior midfielder Maddie Anderson, and Junior forward Lauren Janssens both had a shot on goal of their own.

In a highly intensified game, only one card was given out. Around the 27th minute mark of the match, junior defender Riley Trudeau for Dubuque was given a yellow card.

The Titans will face the No. 6 ranked program in the nation University of Chicago (Illinois.), Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. at Stagg Field.