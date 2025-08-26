Record crowds propel AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 to unprecedented heights

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 event was labeled by the group as a resounding success, drawing record-breaking crowds. This year’s “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” attracted nearly 705,000 attendees from over 94 countries, a new high, surpassing last year’s 686,000 participants.

Notably, EAA hosted its first guest from Senegal. Many international visitors do not register, so the actual number is expected to be higher. EAA officials also reported that over 6,000 volunteers supported the event, which featured 2,500 show planes and a record 962 exhibitors.

Of those attending, approximately 15,000 camped on-site, with 3,000 of them being aircraft campers. Volunteers contributed a total of 300,000 hours at the event.

CEO and Chairman of the Board for EAA, Jack Pelton, noted that both aviation enthusiasts and those with a casual interest attend the annual convention.

“We’re really seeing a much broader family participation, so it’s moms, dads and the kids,” Pelton said. “And it gets me really, really excited about the future.”

Despite some minor weather challenges, including a Thursday rainstorm, officials confirmed the event ran smoothly. Saturday night’s airshow drew one of the week’s largest crowds, and the EAA reported a 7% rise in warbird participation, with 361 ex-military aircraft taking part.

Pelton stated that this year’s event truly embodied its theme.

“Our theme of ‘One Week – Endless Possibilities’ certainly was true at Oshkosh in 2025,” Pelton said. “Whether it was aviation history or innovation or camaraderie, it was present in countless ways during the week. This year’s highlights and activities also set the foundation for what’s to come in the world of flight, and that is perhaps the most exciting development of all.”

Over 10,000 aircraft participated in the event, landing in Oshkosh and other nearby cities in east-central Wisconsin such as Fond du Lac and Appleton. During the 10-day period of special flight procedures, the control tower at Wittman Regional Airport managed 16,246 aircraft operations, which averages out to 108 takeoffs and landings per hour when the airport is open.

In comparison, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport saw approximately 101 operations per hour in June, making Wittman one of the busiest airports in the world during the event. This is particularly impressive given that Oshkosh’s airport is only open for approximately 10 hours a day, while other major airports operate around the clock.

According to a new study conducted by UW Oshkosh, the event annually generates $257 million for the five counties in the Oshkosh region (Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet and Brown).

The Gathering, EAA Aviation Foundation’s annual event to support its aviation education programs, attracted more than 1,000 people and raised $2.49 million, which will be focused on EAA’s year-round mission of growing participation in aviation.

Planning is already well underway for AirVenture 2026, scheduled for July 20-26. According to Pelton, the opportunities for next year are endless.

“There is never a shortage of ideas from EAA members, AirVenture attendees, our partners and from inside our own volunteer corps and staff,” Pelton said. “We’ll take a little time to enjoy this year’s accomplishments but will soon start planning for next year’s edition of The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.”