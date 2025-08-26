Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

What is Titan Underground?

Izaac Downie, Copy Desk Chief
August 26, 2025
Kelly Hueckman
Kelly Hueckman / The Advance-Titan — Sharel Cassity performes with a jazz quartet in Titan Underground.

Titan Underground is a multi-purpose hub for students at UW Oshkosh that’s conveniently located in the lower level of Reeve Memorial Union.

Titan Underground has many different types of food available for customers, such as paninis, pizzas and a rotating soup of the day. They also serve various breakfast items available all day for students craving a late-night breakfast.

Students just looking for a quick bite to eat can also order finger foods like mac and cheese bites, cheese curds and chicken tenders. 

Students can use Titan Dollars, credit or debit cards, UWO gift cards or Ultimate Meals to pay at Titan Underground. They also have online ordering for pickup using Grubhub.

Aside from food and drink, Titan Underground also offers several leisure activities for students to utilize.

Students can gather their friends and enjoy various board games and puzzles, as well as enjoy the pool tables and darts that are available to check out for free.

Many events throughout the school year are also hosted through Titan Underground. Students can come and be a part of events like trivia nights and karaoke nights on campus.

Checking the school’s announcements through email is a great way to stay up-to-date on the different events taking place and to never miss out on the fun.

Students can also find Titan Underground to be a good place to do homework or to just relax outside of the dorms with friends.

