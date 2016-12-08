You are here
The A-T takes D.C.

by Advance-Titan - 0146
The Advance-Titan was invited to the Associated Collegiate Press National Media Convention in Washington, D.C. The conference gave our paper the chance to interact with collegiate newspapers from around the country. The staff was able to take what they learned at the conference and apply to the A-T. The A-T's new website took ninth place in competition compared against other large universities with a student population of over 10,000.
The A-T staff snaps a photo walking to the hotel after lunch and snapped a photo of the Vince Camuto shop to show our Faculty Adviser Vince Filak since he wasn't there to be included in the picture.
A-T staff takes a break from the conference to take in the World War Two memorial.
Advance-Titan
We are the Independent student newspaper of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh since 1894!

