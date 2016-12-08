The A-T takes D.C. Campus Connections Spotlight by Advance-Titan - December 8, 2016December 8, 2016 0146 Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share Share on LinkedIn Share Send email Mail Print Print Advance-Titan | The Advance-TitanThe Advance-Titan was invited to the Associated Collegiate Press National Media Convention in Washington, D.C. The conference gave our paper the chance to interact with collegiate newspapers from around the country. The staff was able to take what they learned at the conference and apply to the A-T. The A-T’s new website took ninth place in competition compared against other large universities with a student population of over 10,000. Advance-Titan | The Advance-TitanThe A-T staff snaps a photo walking to the hotel after lunch and snapped a photo of the Vince Camuto shop to show our Faculty Adviser Vince Filak since he wasn’t there to be included in the picture. Advance-Titan | The Advance-TitanA-T staff takes a break from the conference to take in the World War Two memorial.