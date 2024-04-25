Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
ByeGosh Fest lineup announced

Jessica Duch, Photo Editor
April 25, 2024

As temperatures rise and class days dwindle, the UW Oshkosh annual Bye Gosh Fest is fast approaching. Reeve Union Board hosts the event each year and announced the festival’s artist lineup Thursday April 5.

This year’s headliners will be pop rock band Hot Chelle Rae – whose top songs are “Tonight Tonight” and “I Like It Like That” – and country singer Chase Matthew, whose top song is “Love You Again.” Their opener will be country singer Jordan Blanchard.

“I am very excited for this ByeGosh Fest because we have never had two headliners before,” said sophomore and RUB Special Events Chair Taylor Johnson.

Senior and RUB Live Music Chair Casie Frentzel explained that their agent gives the executive board a list of artists within their budget which they review and bring to a vote.

“We take a vote on the list and narrow the artists down. Then, we send the list to campus to vote on. Once we receive the votes, we work on trying to get the top choice booked,” Frentzel said.

Frentzel also expressed her enthusiasm for the artists. “I am really excited for them,” Frentzel said. “We haven’t done two headliners before so I am looking forward to bringing this new experience for campus.”

While the premise of Bye Gosh Fest is music, there are plenty of other attractions at the event. “For the non-music side, there will be food trucks, caricature artists, henna artists, a 360-photo booth, a mechanical [bull], an inflatable obstacle course and some inflatable games,” Johnson said.

As a way to entice students to attend the event on May 9, Frentzel explained that the entire event is free besides food truck purchases.

Frentzel also said, “ByeGosh Fest is a great way to meet other students, have fun and celebrate another academic year coming to an end.”
