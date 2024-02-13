Letter urges vote of no confidence

A letter addressed to Faculty Senate President Pascal Manning began making its way through UW Oshkosh’s staff and faculty today.

The letter is prompting for a vote of no confidence in UWO’s Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. The letter states, “UW Oshkosh is strong. Our top leadership is not. We are deeply invested in the success of this institution and the quality of the education we provide.”

The authors of the letter accuse Leavitt of substantial overspending of yearly revenue, an awareness of enrollment decline but a disregard for the issue, frequent turnover and use of interim positions in upper administration and more.

This is an ongoing story. Check for updates.