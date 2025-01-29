Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

State Building Commission approves renovations to UWO Arts and Communication Center Music Hall

Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
January 29, 2025
Andrew Bott
Courtesy of UWO Flickr — The Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra practices in the UWO Arts and Communication Center Music Hall in October.

An aging UW Oshkosh facility will be getting a well-needed facelift, after a decision by the State of Wisconsin Building Commission.

In December, the Republican-led State building Commission, which is chaired by Gov. Tony Evers, announced approval of numerous projects in the state, including upgrades to the UWO Arts and Communication Center Music Hall, along with three other projects across three other Universities of Wisconsin facilities, such as library upgrades on the UW-Madison campus. 

These projects will total $81.5 million while Oshkosh’s project will cost approximately $2.8 million. This comes as the university is set to roll-out its academic restructuring plan, which creates the College of Business, Arts and Communication with two schools, one for business, and another, the School of Media, Arts and Communication.

UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said that just about every week during the academic year, students and faculty use the Music Hall for recitals and larger ensemble performances.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a frequent audience member, I know our students and faculty members welcome and look forward to sharing the easier-access, modernized space with the entire campus community and broader public,” Leavitt said. “The enhancements offer greater accessibility and acoustical, multimedia and recording technology that will transform this grand UWO hall’s relevance as both a performance and classroom space. Titan musicians and our music programs will benefit for years to come. We thank the Regents and the state for investing in this project.”

According to university officials, the proposal includes accessibility upgrades, as well as upgrades to better meet auditory health and safety requirements, including new vestibules and wheelchair seating areas. Due to upgrades from COVID-19, the current audio and microphone system will not need to be upgraded, however, a sound booth will be installed, to allow those recording the performances the ability to adjust if needed. 

There will be two levels of accessible tiered seating, according to the music department faculty; one on the lower level closer to the stage, and then another one on the top level which will be accessible from the lobby. These modifications do require some rows of seats to be removed, however, the impact is expected to be minimal. 

In addition, modifications will be made to the backstage area, including the addition of restrooms, as well as easier access to the stage so students don’t have to take up a narrow hallway. 

Nathan Krueger, associate professor of music and music department chair, said that the students he’s talked to are excited about the upgrades.

“All of the students, both majors and non-majors who participate in ensembles will get the experience of a top-rate acoustical environment that will enrich their artistic experience,” Krueger said. “The modifications will be adjustable to different kinds of set-ups so that everything from small chamber groups to amplified jazz bands can perform in a space that is tailored to their sound.”

Evers said that every project that has been approved is critical to communities around the state.

“Whether preserving our state’s historic sites or investing in the latest equipment for our emergency responders, it is crucial that we invest in projects across our state that will not only modernize facilities to meet the needs of the 21st century but advance our state agencies, universities, and technical colleges and grow both our local and state economies,” Evers said. “Our UW System is one of our state’s greatest assets in competing for and retaining talented workers to build a workforce for the future.”

UWO junior Elise Williams, a music education student, is excited to see what the renovations hold. While she hasn’t personally heard much about plans, she thinks that accessibility needs to be addressed. Williams looks forward to being able to bring her grandmother who uses a walker closer, as she is currently forced to the back row.

The Music hall construction is expected to begin over the summer with a majority of the work completed in January. The university and music faculty are working together to figure out a backup plan for activities scheduled to use the room in the fall, whether that be on campus or through community relationships that are already established.

“It sounds good, and it will sound even better,” UWO Chief of Staff Alex Hummel said.

Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.