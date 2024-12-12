Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Categories:

Oshkosh police officer kills person wielding knife

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
December 12, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department — The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.

An Oshkosh Police Department officer shot and killed a person that stabbed two people with a knife on the 400 block of W. 10th Ave. Dec. 11.

According to police, OPD officers received a 911 call at 11:10 p.m. about reports of a stabbing on Oshkosh’s south side. When police arrived at the scene, they located a victim outside the residence who had been stabbed.

Law enforcement proceeded to enter the home, where they encountered the person armed with the knife. Officers ordered the person to drop the weapon multiple times, and when the subject did not comply with law enforcement, an OPD officer opened fire and struck the subject.

While officers performed lifesaving measures on the subject, police found the second stabbing victim in the residence. Both stabbing victims and the person who was shot were taken to a local hospital, but the subject who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per OPD policy, and the officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer-involved death investigation of the incident. DCI will review evidence and turn over the investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

Week In Review Podcast: Season 2, Episode 1