The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
EAA begins selling AirVenture tickets

Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
December 12, 2024
Advance-Titan file photo — The Experimental Aviation Association announced that tickets have gone on sale for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, scheduled to take place July 22-27, at the Wittman Regional Airport.

Despite the cold weather and snow on the ground, the Experimental Aviation Association is thinking warmer weather in July by announcing tickets have gone on sale for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, scheduled to take place July 22-27, at the Wittman Regional Airport.

“As the excitement builds for the world of flight returning to Oshkosh in 2025, we wanted to ensure that advance tickets are available for those who enjoy giving AirVenture tickets as holiday gifts,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions said. “Even at this time of year, aviation enthusiasts around the world are planning for their own AirVenture experience and sharing photos, videos, and memories of past trips to Oshkosh.”

Adult member tickets are $150 for the week. The price for non-member daily passes is $65 per day. Children 18 and younger get in for free, thanks to a continuing sponsorship from Boeing. Additional items, like camping and parking permits, plus other opportunities, such as Aviator Club lounge tickets or B-25 and Ford Tri-Motor flights, can be purchased as well. On the more holiday side of things, a new “Oshkosh Bound” tee is also up for sale. These can all be purchased through the EAA’s website: https://www.eaa.org/airventure

Planning is underway for the 72nd annual occurrence of “The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration.” This event surrounds the theme of ‘One Week: Endless Possibilities.’ which was released ahead of this coming year’s event. 

According to EAA, in 2024, a record 686,000 people attended the seven day event. This included guests from 94 nations, another all time high. This is up 1.3% from 2023, when 677,000 people walked through the event gates. 

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is widely recognized as the largest, and greatest, airshow in the world. The tradition began in September 1953 at Curtiss-Wright Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hosting just over 100 people and a handful of aircraft. It has seen non-stop growth since, with the Federal Aviation Administration handling around 2,000 aircraft per day, similar or surpassing that of the Chicago O’Hare International Airport or the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which are open 24/7 unlike Wittman.

Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.