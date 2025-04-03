Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Liberty Street home complete loss after fire

Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
April 3, 2025

  • Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — The remains of a house on Liberty Street after a house fire.

  • Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — A house on Liberty Street continues to burn after a house fire.

  • Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — The Oshkosh Fire Department tries to put out a house fire at 1313 Liberty Street in Oshkosh.

  • Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — The Oshkosh Fire Department tries to put out a house fire at 1313 Liberty Street in Oshkosh.

  • Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — The Oshkosh Fire Department tries to put out a house fire at 1313 Liberty Street in Oshkosh.

  • Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — The Oshkosh Fire Department tries to put out a house fire at 1313 Liberty Street in Oshkosh.

  • Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — The Oshkosh Fire Department tries to put out a house fire at 1313 Liberty Street in Oshkosh.

  • Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — The Oshkosh Fire Department tries to put out a house fire at 1313 Liberty Street in Oshkosh.

An Oshkosh family is displaced and a person was left hospitalized after a fire ravaged a home on Liberty Street, near the Congress Avenue Fields March 31.

At about 2:20 p.m., Winnebago County Communications Center received a call about a fire at 1313 Liberty Street. Numerous Oshkosh Fire Department and Oshkosh Police Department personnel responded. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were found on the back of the building. The fire quickly spread to the whole of the house and police evacuated neighboring houses. OFD then upgraded the call to a MABAS alarm, through Wisconsin mutual aid agreements, which brought in assistance from other surrounding agencies.

According to OFD, six people live at the Liberty Street home, however five were home at the time. All were evacuated, including two dogs. Two cats also belonged to the home, but they were never located. Gold Cross Ambulance transported one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation, with two additional people being treated on the scene, however, they declined medical treatment. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross. 

The house is considered a total loss by officials, however it remains under investigation. 

“The neighborhood is a very old neighborhood in Oshkosh, very old houses, so when they do start on fire, they go pretty quickly,” Oshkosh Fire Public Information Officer John Holland said.

OFD received mutual aid from the town of Oshkosh Fire Department, town of Algoma Fire Department, the Omro Rushford Fire Department, the Fox Crossing Fire Department and Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue. The North Fond du Lac Fire Department assisted in providing emergency medical services in the city, while OFD personnel attended to the fire. 

