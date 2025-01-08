Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

UWO maintains perfect record with win at Eau Claire

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
January 8, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — UWO’s Kayce Vaile puts up a layup against Benedictine University (Illinois) earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

The undefeated UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team cruised to a 67 -53 victory over UW-Eau Claire Wednesday night behind double-digit performances from Alex Rondorf and Kayce Vaile on the road at the Sonnentag Event Center.

Rondorf led the Titans with all 15 points off 5-for-8 shooting while Vaile scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting. Kate Huml and Paige Seckar each finished with nine points, with Huml adding three rebounds and Seckar going 4-for-6 from the floor.

UWO (13-0, 2-0 WIAC), ranked No. 4 in the nation in the latest d3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, shot 50% from the field and 36% from behind the arc. The Titans forced 23 turnovers and outscored the Blugolds 16-8 in bench points.

Eau Claire (6-6, 1-1 WIAC) shot 45% from the floor, 43% from 3-point range and outrebounded the Titans 30-22.

The Blugolds were led by Kayla Overskei, who had a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds on 6-for-20 shooting from the field. Renna Hutchinson added 10 points for UWEC while Lauren Meudt finished with nine points.

UWEC kicked off the scoring with a 3-pointer from Hutchinson, but the Titans responded with a 3-pointer from Huml and embarked on an 11-0 run to take an eight-point lead midway through the first quarter. Eau Claire pulled to within three points after a pair of layups from Hutchinson and Delaney Nyenhuis, but Oshkosh scored the final six points of the period to build a 24-15 lead.

Vaile opened the second quarter with a jumper and a layup to put the Titans up 13 points, but the Blugolds hit three straight 3-pointers and Overskei nailed a jumper to cut UWO’s lead to 30-28 with under five minutes until halftime. UWO’s Avery Poole responded with a 3-pointer and the Titans finished the second quarter on a 10-2 run to lead 40-30 at the half.

The Titans built a 16-point advantage after halftime following a Sammi Beyer 3-pointer and a 3-point play from Seckar and maintained a double-digit lead for the entire third quarter as Oshkosh led 55-41 at the break.

Vaile converted on a 3-point play to open the fourth quarter, and the two teams went on to trade baskets the rest of the way as Titans maintained a double-digit lead for the entire fourth quarter to earn their 13th win of the season.

The Titans will look to keep their perfect record intact when they return home to take on UW-Platteville (6-6, 1-1 WIAC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Kolf Sports Center.

