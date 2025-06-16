EAA announces three replica vintage aircraft to appear at AirVenture

The Experimental Aircraft Association announced the addition of three replica vintage aircraft that will be on display during its 72nd edition of AirVenture July 21-27 at the Wittman Regional Airport.

The three replica vintage aircraft are part of what EAA describes as the “Pioneer era of aviation” which occurred between the Wright Brothers’ first flight in 1903 and the start of World War I in 1914.

“The pioneer era of aviation laid the framework for the entire industry through experimental designs and the willingness to push the boundaries of current technology,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said. “The three airplanes on display at AirVenture will serve as our tribute to the people who paved the way for the aviation industry.”

A replica Santos-Dumont Demoiselle, built in France, will be brought overseas to Oshkosh and will be displayed in the vintage aircraft area during AirVenture. The Santos-Dumont Demoiselle, first built in 1907, is a monoplane that weighs less than 300 pounds and has a fuselage built from bamboo.

The second of the replica planes to join AirVenture is a replica Bleriot XI from EAA’s collection. The Bleriot XI was built by French businessman Louis Bleriot, who flew it over the English Channel in July of 1909, helping to grow the popularity of the plane. EAA’s replica is flyable and is built around an original Anzani engine.

The final replica aircraft to be displayed will be the Morane-Saulnier Type L replica, which is a part of EAA’s collection. The Type L was one of the first fighter planes from World War I after it was fitted with a machine gun that fired through the propeller arc. EAA’s replica was built by a team of volunteers which included former Morane-Saulnier employees.

Both the Bleriot XI and Morane-Saulnier Type L replicas are currently on display in the Pioneers of Flight exhibit of the EAA Aviation Museum.