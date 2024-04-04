Galleries opening this week

This week there will be two new galleries opening, one in the Allen Priebe Gallery and the other in the Annex Gallery.

Dej Txiaj Ntsim Yaj is the artist who is going to be featured in the Allen Priebe Gallery, with artwork from their collection “sawv tsees rov los os, lift yourself up and return”. The show opens today and there will be an artist talk from 5 – 6 p.m. in the Arts and Communications Center in room S149 and a

reception right after.

Artist and UW Oshkosh alum, Ryan Steiskal, is going to be featured in the Annex Gallery, with artwork from their collection “Terrestelle.” The show will open today and there will be a reception on April 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.