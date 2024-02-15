Meet+the+candidates

LaKeisha D. Haase

Campaign email: *protected email*

Website: www.JudgeHaase.com

School: UW Oshkosh, Marquette University Law School

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Why do you want to be a circuit court judge? “I have a passion for justice, a commitment to upholding the rule of law, and a desire to contribute to the fairness and effectiveness of the legal system. I am the only candidate with experience as a circuit court judge. I have a proven track record of upholding justice, interpreting the law fairly, and making well-reasoned judgments. I have dedicated the entirety of my career to the courtroom in both federal and state courts. I have had the privilege of representing diverse clients, ranging from individuals facing criminal charges to corporations embroiled in complex civil disputes to families facing personal crises. In addition, I serve on several committees and boards within our community.”

Eric R. Heywood

Campaign email: *protected email*

Website: www.heywoodforjudge.com

School: University of Wisconsin Law School

Pronouns: He/Him/His

Why do you want to be a circuit court judge? “I am running to be judge in Branch 1 to make a bigger impact in our community. I grew up here and am raising my daughters here with my wife. I want to keep Winnebago County a safe and stable place to raise a family. My first experience in Branch 1 was many years ago at the adoption ceremony when my brother became my legal sibling. I saw that judges have the great honor of building families and helping communities. After working with Habitat for Humanity as an AmeriCorps volunteer before law school, I dedicated my career as an attorney to public service. I have extensive courtroom experience working as a prosecutor, public defender and judicial court commissioner. I developed diversion programs, treatment courts and mental health law resources. I have been selected to train attorneys through over 50 presentations in criminal, mental health and juvenile law based on my legal expertise.”

Michael D. Rust

Campaign email: *protected email*

Website: www.rustforjudge.com

School: Carthage College, Marquette University Law School

Pronouns: He/Him/His

Why do you want to be a circuit court judge? “My entire legal career has been about resolving conflict. As a mediator, now as a court commissioner and I ask to be given the same opportunity as judge. As the CEO of the Winnebago Conflict Resolution Center, I maintained and grew the business operations (by over 200%), but also served as mediator, coach and trainer of mediators. I acted as a neutral party who facilitated the parties’ discussions to find their own resolutions. Cases were sent to me by judges from across Wisconsin. After resolving over 1,500 cases in 9 1/2 years from nearly every area of law, I transitioned to the role of Circuit Court commissioner. In this role, I hold trials for small claims and restraining order cases, as well as a robust docket of hearings on divorce, paternity and child support matters.”

What students need to know to vote in the Feb. 20 primary

UW Oshkosh students can educate themselves for the Feb. 20 spring primary election through a new website launched by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI).

The LWVWI launched its VOTE411.org voter guide for the spring primary where voters across the state can find information about upcoming local races and Circuit Court races in Winneba-go County.

This one-stop shop for statewide election information has tools — in both English and Spanish — to help Wisconsin voters navigate the voting process. These include candidate information, voter registration tools, polling place information and other helpful Election Day resources.

The Feb. 20 spring primary election is not to be confused with the April 2 spring primary which has separate races and features the presidential primary election. The only item on the ballot for the Feb. 20 primary is the Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge primary election.

The nearest polling place for UWO students is at Reeve Memorial Union, which is open for voters to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 20. The polling station at Reeve features early voting and drop-off ballot options, along with the usual election day voting.

In order to be able to vote on campus, students need to register to vote either before or the day of the election. Students can register in advance at myvote.wi.gov and they will be asked to up-load a photo of their driver’s license as proof of residency during the online registration process. To vote at Reeve, students must get a Student Identification Card (Voter ID) at Titan Central before registering to vote at the polling place. Students must show their TitanCard in order to receive the Student Identification Card.

On VOTE411, voters who have a primary election can learn more about the responsibilities of these offices and each candidate’s values. Voter guides are especially important during nonpartisan spring elections, as candidates on the ballot are not marked with any party affiliation.

“VOTE411 makes it easy to be an informed voter,” Eileen Newcomer, said LWVWI voter education manager. “Local and judicial elections are so important, as these elected officials make decisions that can directly impact ourselves and our communities. VOTE411 helps voters choose which candidates align with their values and prioritize the issues they care about.”