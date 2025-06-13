Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Oshkosh Public Library kicks off summer reading program

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
June 13, 2025
Courtesy of Wikimedia — The Oshkosh Public Library sits at 106 Washington Ave.

The Oshkosh Public Library kicked off its 125th anniversary with the start of its summer reading program, which runs June 6 to Aug. 16.

The library has set a community goal of one million minutes for this year’s summer reading program, and if the goal is met, a Million Minute Celebration Party will be held Aug. 22 starting at 7 p.m.

Oshkosh Public Library Marketing Coordinator Laura McDonald said the program encourages the community to come together with a shared love of reading.

“Readers can choose between a paper tracker or a digital tracker to log their reading time,” McDonald said. “Paper trackers are available at the library or can be downloaded from the library’s website at oshkoshlibrary.org.”

McDonald said that for digital tracking, participants can download the free Reader Zone app and enter program code 05689. Any type of reading counts toward the challenge.

Participants can earn goodie bags for reaching reading milestones, enter drawings for themed raffle baskets and can access library programs and events throughout the summer.

As part of its 125th anniversary, the library is collecting personal stories such as favorite book memories, a photo or reading tradition to be featured on social media. Anyone who wants to submit a personal story can email .

To learn more about the summer reading program or the library’s 125th anniversary, visit oshkoshlibrary.org, call 920-236-5208 or email .

