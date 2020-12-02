How Oshkosh mishandled the pandemic

Oshkosh’s economy is strained because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Iconic events have been canceled, employees laid off and both small and large businesses face financial shortcomings.

Wisconsin coronavirus cases continue to increase since March, further straining businesses. Business owners are bracing for further economic struggles as of last month, according to UW Oshkosh’s COVID-19 business survey.

Some business leaders had a hand in creating this environment, though.

Here is a timeline of the events and their impacts on our community caused by the pandemic on local businesses, and how the actions of some individuals’ undermined the community’s response:

March

March marks the month when many people first became aware of COVID-19 and its devastating health and economic impacts.

UWO sent residential students home and moved classes online halfway through the month.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers closed bars and restaurants for dine-in service mid-month as well, and employers began laying off workers while community groups rallied to support Oshkosh.

Evers issued a statewide “Safer at Home” order, closing nonessential businesses by the end of March.

April

The Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked Evers’ attempt to move the state’s primary election, signaling the conservative court’s initial objections to the governor’s executive authority to manage the pandemic in early April.

While nonessential businesses closed, essential workers braved the pandemic, keeping the city running, and corporations doled out temporary raises as a public relations stunt.

Many of those laid off during the lockdown struggled to get unemployment benefits, although some of the state’s lowest-paid employees received wage increases.

Evers eventually extended the Safer at Home order, causing protests throughout Wisconsin, demanding an end to the restriction.

The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce signaled opposition to government restrictions aimed at combating the pandemic around the same time. The Tavern League of Wisconsin was a vocal opponent of the order.

May

Restrictions on non-essential businesses began to ease, and Oshkosh businesses worked toward reopening.

The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce lobbying group pushed a reopening plan, publicly opposing the Safer at Home order. State GOP leaders embraced it.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’ Safer-at-Home order weeks before non-essential businesses were initially supposed to reopen.

Almost immediately, Oshkosh bars were flooded with customers. They were quickly forced to close, however, as Winnebago County issued its own Safer at Home order. Although, it was quickly rescinded.

The EAA announced its signature AirVenture event, bringing 600,000 people to Oshkosh each year, would be canceled in 2020.

June

Rock USA and Country USA music festivals, traditionally held in June and July, were canceled due to COVID-19, too.

The New York Times and USA Today warned Oshkosh was primed for a major COVID-19 outbreak spike.

As Winnebago County worked to give the health officer more power to issue restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, it faced significant pushback from the community.

July

Much of that pushback, however, was the result of misinformation from local officials. Specifically, state Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh and owner of Leon’s Frozen Custard. The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce also fed into the misinformation frenzy.

The community felt the weight of losing AirVenture, as businesses did not see the annual revenue boost the event usually brings, as unemployment began returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Schraa claimed masks are ineffective and publicly pushed back on efforts to create a local mask mandate.

August

City officials hosted a budget planning workshop, revealing the city was projected to face a $500,000 revenue shortfall and even larger cuts to expenses as a result of the pandemic.

September

The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) described COVID-19 activity in the county as “significant” and “uncontrolled,” while Oshkosh moved onto the New York Times top 10 list of cities where COVID-19 was spreading the fastest.

The Outlet Mall went into foreclosure as a result of the pandemic in September, too.

October

City and county officials met with local leaders to begin brainstorming a unified approach to battling COVID-19. Still, the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce and the local Tavern League affiliate remained defiant, saying people need to regulate their own behavior.

Evers issued an executive order limiting capacity on bars and restaurants to 25%, which the Tavern League has fought tooth and nail.

Fox Valley hospitals near capacity and health officials warn the situation could get even worse if the community does not change its behavior.

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors postponed a vote on giving the health officer power to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.

November

Wisconsin remains a COVID-19 hotspot. Some businesses have recovered, while others are still struggling.

To date, the state has not passed any bill aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 since the Safer at Home order expired. Its embrace of the WMC plan was a smokescreen.

The whole pandemic did not have to be this horrendous. If Republican lawmakers had not undermined Evers at every turn, and if certain business groups had not undermined local officials, Wisconsin may have had a local COVID-19 ordinance in June.

If we had an ordinance months ago, and if our leaders gave us a unified message supporting the facts — trusting science — our hospitals wouldn’t have been pushed to the brink and lives could have been saved.

“Pretty much every health leader has said that there needs to be a unified public message on this issue and they’re not seeing that,” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Politics and State Government Reporter, Molly Beck, said at a Nov. 12 virtual event. “From their view, they think it would go a long way, if the leaders of both parties got together on the same page on a message, not necessarily on policy, but just on a message.”

Moreover, businesses wouldn’t be facing possible closure or staffing shortages due to employees contracting COVID-19 if we had kept our positive case rate down.

“For businesses, it’s a double-edged sword because you can say, ‘Keep this open because they’re struggling, they really need those customers;’ [but] whether they’re forced to close or not, the market — or coronavirus cases — will keep their business down dramatically,” Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp. CEO Jason White said. “That’s the Catch-22, there’s really no other way around that.”

Unfortunately, party politics and misinformation seeped into the Oshkosh community, preventing a timely and effective response to the pandemic.

While Oshkosh leaders have come together for the “Love Oshkosh” campaign, it may be too little too late.