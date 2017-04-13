Throwing pies for Make-A-Wish News Spotlight by Alicia Kahl - April 13, 2017April 13, 2017 0195 Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share Share on LinkedIn Share Send email Mail Print Print Alicia Kahl | The Advance-TitanTri Sigma sorority members Morgan Sternad (left), Alex Thompson (middle) and Cassidy Wichman pose for a photo after Sternad and Wichman unexpectedly splash Thompson with whipped cream. Alicia Kahl | The Advance-TitanUW Oshkosh Police Lieutenant Trent Martin gets a pie thrown at his face during the 2nd Annual Pie In The Face fundraiser where pies were $5 for 1 pies or $10 for 3 pies. Alicia Kahl | The Advance-TitanDespite the slippery conditions, Morgan Sternad laughs as Cassidy Wichman helps her up. Alicia Kahl | The Advance-TitanReeve Union Board Program Advisor Dylan Bram wipes whipped cream from his eyes and hair. Advertisement