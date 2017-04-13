You are here
Home >> News >> Throwing pies for Make-A-Wish

Throwing pies for Make-A-Wish

by Alicia Kahl - 0195
Tri Sigma sorority members Morgan Sternad (left), Alex Thompson (middle) and Cassidy Wichman pose for a photo after Sternad and Wichman unexpectedly splash Thompson with whipped cream.Alicia Kahl | The Advance-Titan
UW Oshkosh Police Lieutenant Trent Martin gets a pie thrown at his face during the 2nd Annual Pie In The Face fundraiser where pies were $5 for 1 pies or $10 for 3 pies.Alicia Kahl | The Advance-Titan
Despite the slippery conditions, Morgan Sternad laughs as Cassidy Wichman helps her up.Alicia Kahl | The Advance-Titan
Reeve Union Board Program Advisor Dylan Bram wipes whipped cream from his eyes and hair.Alicia Kahl | The Advance-Titan
