Home >> News >> Global Pungmul Institute performs at UWO

Global Pungmul Institute performs at UWO Drums, dancing and singing highlight Korean folk music tradition during Asian Heritage Month

by Ryan Deloge - 063

 

Members of the Global Pungmul Institute performs the “Mun-kut.” This is traditionally held at the entrance of a household or village to wish for the happiness and protection of the area.Ryan Deloge | The Advance-Titan
A member of the Global Pungmul Institute showcases the Korean tradition of drumming.Ryan Deloge | The Advance-Titan
Dressed in colorful gear, a man performs the “Sangmo Pankut” in a Sangmo, a ribboned hat.Ryan Deloge | The Advance-Titan
Drummers play “Sul-janggu,” incorporating elegant dance moves and rhythms. This demonstrates the elegant technique of Korean drumming.Ryan Deloge | The Advance-Titan
