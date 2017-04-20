Global Pungmul Institute performs at UWO Drums, dancing and singing highlight Korean folk music tradition during Asian Heritage Month News Spotlight by Ryan Deloge - April 20, 2017April 19, 2017 063 Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share Share on LinkedIn Share Send email Mail Print Print Ryan Deloge | The Advance-TitanMembers of the Global Pungmul Institute performs the “Mun-kut.” This is traditionally held at the entrance of a household or village to wish for the happiness and protection of the area. Ryan Deloge | The Advance-TitanA member of the Global Pungmul Institute showcases the Korean tradition of drumming. Ryan Deloge | The Advance-TitanDressed in colorful gear, a man performs the “Sangmo Pankut” in a Sangmo, a ribboned hat. Ryan Deloge | The Advance-TitanDrummers play “Sul-janggu,” incorporating elegant dance moves and rhythms. This demonstrates the elegant technique of Korean drumming. Advertisement