You are here
Home >> News >> UWO shows pride at Titan Tailgate

UWO shows pride at Titan Tailgate

by Advance-Titan - 03
A group of friends take a selfie after getting their faces painted during the Titan Tailgate. Alicia Kahl | The Advance-Titan
A group of friends take a selfie after getting their faces painted during the Titan Tailgate.
Phoenix Bridegroom walks to the game with cotton candy in hand.Alicia Kahl | The Advance-Titan
Phoenix Bridegroom walks to the game with cotton candy in hand.
Two friends challenge each other in a bean bag game before the football game against UW-Whitewater.Alicia Kahl | The Advance-Titan
Two friends challenge each other in a bean bag game before the football game against UW-Whitewater.

 

Advance-Titan Staff
Advance-Titan
We are the Independent student newspaper of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh since 1894!

Similar Articles

Students practice safety while abroad

0405

UWO celebrate 15th year of Earth Charter

0412

Leave a Reply

Top