Rothman unveils new Universities of Wisconsin identity to represent 13 universities

President Jay Rothman unveiled the Universities of Wisconsin, a new name and identity that emphasizes the constellation of Wisconsin’s 13 public universities.

The Universities of Wisconsin will replace the University of Wisconsin System as the preferred way to describe the universities. The new name will be accompanied by new brand graphics, including a logo, mark and map.

“The Universities of Wisconsin is the best way to describe our 13 excellent universities,” Rothman said. “This new name rightfully shifts the focus from the system to the universities that are providing opportunities to the students and families we serve.”

“We have 13 universities with one mission – to make Wisconsin future ready for all,” added Karen Walsh, Board of Regents President.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a proclamation to mark the occasion as “Universities of Wisconsin Week.”

Rothman announced the new name and identity at UW-Eau Claire, accompanied by UWEC Chancellor Jim Schmidt.

The announcement included a new video featuring the voice of Rothman’s predecessor, former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

“I have often said the Universities of Wisconsin are one of the state’s greatest assets, aside from its people,” Thompson said. “I have always been – and always will be – a champion of our universities.”

Citing Evers’ ongoing support for Wisconsin public higher education, Rothman welcomed the bipartisan support for the Universities of Wisconsin and said he would continue advocating with lawmakers of both parties to advance the 13 universities.

Rothman said that while he and others will begin referring to the Universities of Wisconsin immediately, the University of Wisconsin System will remain the official legal name of the state’s public universities.

Over the next several months, officials with the Universities of Wisconsin will transition written materials, web pages, letterhead and other elements to reflect the new identity. The transition is expected to be finalized in early 2024.