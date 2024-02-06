DOJ investigating officer involved shooting in Winnebago County

A North Fond du Lac police officer is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) after an officer involved shooting in Winnebago County on the evening of Feb.2.

The officer, who has been placed on administrative duty per department policy, initiated a traffic stop in the Village of North Fond du Lac at 9:40 p.m. but the vehicle fled police officers, leading to a pursuit. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a tire deflation device during the pursuit on Interstate 41, a mile into Winnebago County near County Highway Z, causing the vehicle to stop.

The driver of the vehicle, who was alone in the car, called 911 and reported they had a gun. The driver exited the vehicle and was approaching law enforcement when the North Fond du Lac police officer shot the subject. The officer performed life saving measures on the subject, but they died from their injuries on the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident and the officer from the North Fond du Lac Police Department was wearing a body camera during the incident.

According to a press release, the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit.

The DCI is continuing to review the officer involved shooting and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.