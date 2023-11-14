Instagram
X
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
The Advance-Titan
November 2
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, so don't forget to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.
October 18
UWO Hall of Famer Tom Taraska dies
October 18
Fond du Lac access campus set to close in June 2024
October 18
Staff layoffs stun campus
October 18
Assistant chancellor for access campuses dies
Home
News
Sports
Arts and Entertainment
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
About Us
Contact Us
Multimedia
Archive
More
Menu
The Advance-Titan
Home
News
Sports
Arts and Entertainment
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
About Us
Contact Us
Multimedia
Archive
More
The Advance-Titan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Advance-Titan
Home
News
Sports
Arts and Entertainment
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
About Us
Contact Us
Multimedia
Archive
More
The Advance-Titan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Spotlight
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Women’s basketball tips off season
Herd prepare for fresh start
Titans enter postseason 33-0
‘13 Reasons Why’ star talks mental health at UWO
Tri-Alpha inducts 39 first-gen students
UWO volleyball serves up a record
UWO soccer loses in opening round of the WIAC tournament
It’s time to support student free press
How to help combat seasonal depression
Former U.S. ambassador talks supporting Ukraine
Multimedia
Online Extra
Point of View: UW Oshkosh nursing students
Haylea Van De Yacht
,
Staff Writer
November 14, 2023
Haylea Van De Yacht
0
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Harvesting corn on the farm
UWO Homecoming 1968
UWO trounces Stevens Point 66-28
UWO volleyball serves up a record
‘Chop from the top!’
Celebrating Black History Month
More in Online Extra
Be safe this Halloween
County works to eliminate lead in homes, rentals
Swim falls to UWEC in season opening meet
UWO tennis finishes regular season 4th in WIAC
Fond du Lac campus to present Lizzie Borden play Oct. 20-22
Titans extend win streak to 22 games with win over UWEC
The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
Facebook
Instagram
X
Search this site
Submit Search
Home
News
Sports
Arts and Entertainment
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
About Us
Contact Us
Multimedia
Archive
The Advance-Titan
• © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 •
Privacy Policy
•
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Comments (0)
All
The Advance-Titan Picks
Reader Picks
Sort:
Newest
Close
Close Modal Window