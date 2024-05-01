Week In Review Podcast, Episode 4

Week In Review is a new weekly podcast from the Advance-Titan that reports on the top campus, local, state and national news from the previous week. This week, the podcast discusses UW Oshkosh faculty voting to move forward with Model A of the university’s academic restructuring, Mike Gallagher’s career in congress officially ended, and the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last week over Donald Tump’s immunity claims, and much more. This week’s special guest is Alvaro Rivera, an advertising student at UWO.

