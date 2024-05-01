Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Week In Review Podcast, Episode 4

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
May 1, 2024
Week In Review is a new weekly podcast from the Advance-Titan that reports on the top campus, local, state and national news from the previous week. This week, the podcast discusses UW Oshkosh faculty voting to move forward with Model A of the university’s academic restructuring, Mike Gallagher’s career in congress officially ended, and the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last week over Donald Tump’s immunity claims, and much more. This week’s special guest is Alvaro Rivera, an advertising student at UWO.
 
