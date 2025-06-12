Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

WisDOT to hold public meeting June 25 for Main Street construction plans

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
June 12, 2025
Courtesy of J.F. Brennan Company — An aerial view of the Fox River.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be holding a public involvement meeting June 25 at 5 p.m. to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 45 (Main Street) in downtown Oshkosh.

According to WisDOT, the meeting aims to review the proposed project, schedule and anticipated traffic impacts. WisDOT also said that a question-and-answer period will follow the presentation, and they would like feedback on the proposed project.

Right now, the project would replace the pavement for 0.7 miles of U.S. Highway 45 from 16th Avenue to the Fox River in Oshkosh. It would also make improvements to the storm sewers, and two lanes for vehicles and a bike lane would be added. The highway was built in 1955 and the local utilities will be over 75 years old by the time the project is started in 2031.

WisDOT encourages the public to visit the project’s website at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/ne/45mainstosh/default.aspx for more information.

To access the public information meeting, attendees will need to visit the project’s website and click the “Go to Meeting” link at 5 p.m. on June 25. 

