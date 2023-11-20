Music Department announces December events

The UW Oshkosh Department of Music has a variety of events scheduled in December, including:

Dec. 1: UW Oshkosh-Fox Cities and Fond du Lac Jazz Lab Band, 7 p.m. – Marc Sackman, director. This concert will be held in Prairie Theater on the UW Oshkosh-Fond du Lac Campus.

Dec. 2: Titan Thunder Marching Band’s SOUND OF THUNDER 2023 CONCERT *, 1 p.m. Joe Scheivert, director. This concert will be held in Kolf Sports Center. Doors open at noon.

Dec.2: Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra: Hearten for the Holidays *, 7 p.m. – Dylan Chmura-Moore, director. Advance tickets may be purchased at https://donorbox.org/events/482661

Dec.3: Piano Studio Recital, 5 p.m. – Students from the studio of Eli Kalman

Dec. 5: UW Oshkosh Jazz Lab Band *, 7:30 p.m. – Marc Sackman, director

Dec. 7: UW Oshkosh Jazz Ensemble *, 7:30 p.m. – Marty Robinson, director

Dec. 8: Fox Valley Concert Band, 7:30 p.m. – Holiday Concert. Marc Sackman, director. This concert will be held in Perry Hall on the UW Oshkosh-Fox Cities Campus.

Dec. 9: UW Oshkosh Choirs *, 7 p.m. – Shannon Gravelle, director

Dec.10: UW Oshkosh Bands *, 3 p.m. – Devin Otto, director

Dec. 10: Divine Voices of the Valley Gospel Choir, 7 p.m. – Alphonso Simpson, director

*Admission charged

All events are held in the Music Hall in the Arts & Communication Center unless otherwise indicated. Events are subject to change.