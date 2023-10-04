What is American Fashion?

What truly defines “American Fashion?” Well that’s the thing, you can’t. There’s a lot of things that can be specified as American Fashion, but even then certain articles of clothing have European or Asian influences. Perhaps you see a guy wearing overalls and think, “Look, he’s wearing American overalls.” However, Overalls were first worn by the British in the 1750’s. Levi Strauss, the man who refined denim overalls in the 1870’s, was actually born in Germany. Even when you look at what Cowboys wore back in the Wild West era, those clothes originated from Spain in the 1100’s. Even things like pencil/liquid eyeliner originated from Ancient Egypt and was used as a way to ward off evil spirits and eye disease. So think about this: Whenever you hear someone say something about how the farmer wearing overalls or cowboys with the chaps is “so American,” think about the influence other countries have had on American Fashion.